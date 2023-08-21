Pak Presidential Office Replaces Alvi's Secretary After Prez Denies Signing 2 Key Bills

Just a day after Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi denied signing two crucial pieces of legislation passed by the country’s Parliament, the office of the president sacked his secretary Waqar Ahmed. The office of the president made the announcement on Monday, stating that the presidential secretary’s services will no longer be needed. The office informed that the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister has been notified about the change. In a subsequent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the office announced that BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Humaira Ahmed will take over the office with immediate effect.

“In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President’s Secretariat has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately,” the office of the President of Pakistan wrote on Twitter on Monday. “It has also been desired that Ms Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, may be posted as Secretary to the President,” the office wrote in a subsequent tweet.

It has also been desired that Ms. Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, may be posted as Secretary to the President. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 21, 2023

The decision came a day after Alvi stirred headlines by vehemently denying signing the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Pakistani premier went on to remark that he has been 'betrayed' by his staff, stating that they have working against his will. “As God is my witness, I did not sign the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective,” President Alvi wrote on X. “I confirmed from them many times whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected,” he added.

As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 20, 2023

How does the presidential secretariat work in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, the Prime Minister House and the President House is divided into two sets of departments. The first one is the 'Internal wing' which comprises Army and security officials who are tasked with managing the president’s personal affairs, his security, internal and external visits and meetings, etc. The other wing in question is where the trouble was brewing. The 'External Wing' is headed by the senior most bureaucratic officer who is the secretary to the president. The post is usually held by a 21-grade bureaucrat, who leads a secretariat that includes additional secretaries, joint secretaries, deputy secretaries, and other office staff. Legislation passes through these chains of command before reaching the President’s desk. If the President gives his 'stamp of approval', the work is considered completed. Otherwise, the file is sent back with the 'disapproved stamp'. Throughout this process, any department can return a file to the respective ministries in case of any discrepancy.

Credit: Republic

What are these bills in question?

According to the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, an individual will be found guilty of creating a problem in public order or acting against the state. As per the amendment the individual will be tried in a special court. According to The Express Tribune, the court is obligated to give a decision within 30 days.

Meanwhile, according to the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, no military personnel will be allowed to participate in any political activity for the span of two years after retirement. If they are found guilty of doing so, they will be sentenced to two years in prison. The proposed amendment states that any serving or retired officer who causes defamation of the army or spreads hatred against the institution will receive 2 years of imprisonment under the Army Act.