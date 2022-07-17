Last Updated:

Pak Punjab By-polls: PTI Leads In 16 Of 20 Seats, Maryam Nawaz Accepts 'people's Decision'

In a tweet, Maryam said, "PML-N should openly accept results. One should bow before the decision of the people. In politics, there are always wins and losses."

As the trends suggest former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is winning a majority of seats in Punjab bypolls, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that she bows before the people and accepts the results.

In a tweet, Maryam said, "PML-N should openly accept the results. One should bow before the decision of the people. In politics, there are always wins and losses. The heart should be enlarged. Wherever there are weaknesses, efforts should be made to identify them and overcome them. God willing, it will be fine."

PML-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan has congratulated the PTI on securing victory in the by-elections. He said that introspection is the need of the hour for the PML-N.

Pakistan: Punjab bypolls

The counting is underway in the by-election on 20 assembly seats of Pakistan's Punjab Assembly held on Sunday. Trends suggest that Imran Khan's party is leading in 16 seats, PML(N) in three seats and independent in one.

This is the first major political battle between PM Shehbaz Sharif's PML-N and Imran Khan's PTI since the latter was ousted from power in April.

Zain Qureshi (Multan PP-217 constituency), Sardar Muhammad Saifuddin Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan PP-288 constituency), Qaisar Abbas Khan (Layyah PP0282 constituency), Shabir Ahmad (Lahore PP-167 constituency), Malik Zaheer Abbas (Lahore PP-170), Ali Afzal Sahi (Faisalabad PP-97 constituency), Irfan Ullah Khan Niazi (Bhakkar PP 90 constituency) of PTI have already won, according to unofficial reports shared by Pakistani media.

The 20 seats fell vacant after Pakistan's Election Commission on May 23 disqualified 25 PTI dissidents lawmakers due to Khan's petition. The by-poll will determine who will rule the Punjab province.

Earlier in the day, the by-election was held amid scattered incidents of violence. A heavy contingent of police was deployed in five 'sensitive' constituencies of Lahore and Multan.

