Pak Residents In Karachi Are Perhaps Buying The World's 'most Expensive' Flour: Report

Flour prices in Karachi, Pakistan, have reached a new high of PKR3200 per 20 kilograms, which translates to PKR320 per kilogram. As a result, the people in the region are likely buying the most expensive flour in the world. Notably, the cost of flour in Karachi surpasses that of the commodity in Islamabad and Punjab, reported ARY news, citing Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In Karachi, the price of a 20kg bag of flour has surged by PKR200, resulting in rates of PKR3,200. On the other hand, in Hyderabad, the same 20kg bag is available at PKR3,040 after experiencing a price increase of PKR140.

In Islamabad, the price of a 20kg bag of flour increased by PKR106, while in Rawalpindi, it rose by PKR133. Similarly, in Sialkot, the price surged by PKR200, and in Khuzdar, it witnessed a significant increase of PKR300.

Furthermore, in Bahawalpur, Multan, Sukkur, and Quetta, the cost of a 20kg bag of flour increased by PKR146, PKR93, PKR120, and PKR100, respectively.

Apart from the flour price surge, there have been reports of sugar prices reaching a record high, with retail markets in different parts of Pakistan experiencing rates of up to PKR160 per kg due to the impact of rising inflation.

According to ARY news, sugar prices at the retail level have also witnessed a surge in various parts of the country. In cities like Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, the price of sugar reached PKR150 per kilogram.

In contrast, the sweetener was available at PKR145 per kilogram in Lahore and PKR142 per kilogram in Quetta.

Karachi ranked among the top five 'least livable' urban centres

According to a report by Dawn, Karachi, Pakistan, has been ranked among the top five 'least livable' urban centers in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The EIU's Global Livability Index 2023 places Karachi at 169th position out of a total of 173 cities. Only Lagos, Algiers, Tripoli, and Damascus are ranked lower than Karachi in terms of livability.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is the research and analysis division of the Economist Group. It offers forecasting and advisory services through extensive research and analysis.

The EIU's Global Livability Index evaluates cities based on a scoring system ranging from 1 to 100. A score of 1 is considered intolerable, while 100 is deemed ideal. These scores are compiled and used to assess the livability factor of different cities worldwide.

Karachi has an overall livability score of 42.5, indicating that it is lower than the ideal livability level. The city's performance was particularly poor in the stability indicator, receiving a score of 20, which remains unchanged compared to the previous year, 2022.

In other specific categories, Karachi scored 50 for healthcare, 38.7 for culture and environment, 75 for education, and 51.8 for infrastructure. These scores provide insights into various aspects of the city's livability, with education being relatively stronger and stability and culture/environment being areas that need significant improvement.