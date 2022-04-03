Pak Rights Group Warns Imran Khan Against 'unconstitutional Measures' Ahead Of Trust Vote

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has 'strongly' warned Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from any 'unconstitutional measures' to prevent members of Parliament from attending Sunday's National Assembly session during which a No-Confidence Motion is expected to be held. This came after reports of an attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London came. The attack was allegedly carried out by an activist of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling PTI party.

Imran Khan no-trust vote: HCRP warns against unconstitutional practices

HRCP strongly warns the federal government to refrain from resorting to any unconstitutional measures to prevent members of Parliament from attending Sunday's National Assembly session at which a #NoConfidenceMotion against the Prime Minister is expected to be held. — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) April 2, 2022

The Human Rights body also asked the media to remain free 'and analyse the proceedings fairly and independently.'

Nawaz Sharif attacked, daughter Maryam calls for PM Imran Khan's arrest

A day ahead of the Imran Khan no-trust vote in Pakistan, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was attacked in London. As per sources, a few young men tried to attack the former Prime Minister outside his London office on Saturday and left his bodyguard injured. The attack was allegedly carried out by an activist of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling PTI party. Following this, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif has now come forward to demand the arrest of Imran Khan.

No-trust motion against Imran Khan

The National Assembly Secretariat has requested security personnel from the Senate Secretariat that Government and opposition members may clash during the no-confidence vote. Additional staff has been called in from the Senate to quell the unrest. Deviant members of the PTI face security concerns from government members. The district administration has imposes Section 144 and completely banned pillion riding in Islamabad as the National Assembly session will start at 11:30 hours, Pakistan's Geo News reported. PM Imran Khan is set to face the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly today.

The opposition party proposed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, urging him to accept his defeat and step down "with grace." The 69-year-old Khan, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied tendering his resignation from the PMO, he translated the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan as a part of a larger foreign conspiracy, led by the US.