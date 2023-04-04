Pak SC Calls Election Commission's Decision To Delay Polls 'unconstitutional'

Pakistan's Supreme Court (SC) said that the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order to postpone the provincial assembly elections until October 8 was "unconstitutional" and directed the government to release funds for polls by April 10. The court has also stated that elections of the Punjab Assembly will be held between April 30 and May 14.

This comes after the Ministry of Defence submitted its report on Tuesday to the Supreme Court (SC) on the availability of security personnel for election duties. The report has been put forward by Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan who shared the details of the security arrangements. After analysing the report, the SC announced its verdict and reinstated the previous schedule of April 30. The bench has been headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprises Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Meanwhile, foreseeing the adverse decision from the Supreme Court bench in the Punjab polls case, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government held a meeting on Saturday, reported The Nation. In the meeting, Pakistan's coalition government decided that any decision made by the three judges of the SC on the Punjab polls case will be unacceptable. This development has led to a constitutional and political crisis in Pakistan as the institutions find themselves at loggerheads. In the close allies meeting, PDM and PPP, Pakistan's federal government shared "complete no-confidence" in the three-member bench, as per the news report. They have also appealed to the court to terminate the proceedings of the case forthwith. The situation could turn worse as the coalition partners have been worried about the possibility of moving a reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and two other members of the bench, reported The Nation. Both sides have been adopting defensive postures which would not go well for the stability of the country.

Proceedings became more difficult

The proceedings became more difficult as the five-member bench was cut down to three. This happened after two members recused themselves from hearing the case respectively on March 30 and March 31, as per the local news report. The chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) has rejected the government's plea to form a full bench to hear the plea. He stressed that the decision would only further delay the proceedings. In this case, it can be denied that rifts within the judiciary have come in front and have also raised concerns. During the meeting, the declaration stated that there would be "no talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the date of the election" and that the government would not change its decision "of no elections before October 2023 ". This has demonstrated how the coalition has been targeting its agenda. However, according to the local newspaper, the stance taken by Pakistan's coalition government would not turn out well and rather it might lead to polarisation on the issue.