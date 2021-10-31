Pakistan: 12-member Committee Established For Talks Between Imran Khan-led Govt & TLP

A committee panel of 12 members has been constituted to act as a negotiator between the Imran Khan-led administration and the outlawed Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who started protesting last week to put pressure on the government to release the party's leader, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, local media reported. According to Geo News, the Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, said on Saturday that the panel is in negotiations with both the PTI administration and the leaders of the outlawed group.

The Pakistani minister went on to say that several religious leaders throughout the nation visited Prime Minister Imran Khan and highlighted their willingness to resolve the situation calmly. Qadri further stated PM Khan assured the meeting's attendees that the present administration has always encouraged real and serious discussions, Geo News reported.

Qadri also informed that the ulema was assured by the Prime Minister that their recommendations would be addressed, which may spare the nation from bloodshed and violence. “The 12-member committee is in talks with the TLP leadership, and we hope they can move forward (in their negotiations with the proscribed political party),” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

4 killed, 250 injured in recent clashes

The meeting was held after many days of fruitless discussions among the banned TLP and the administration of Imran Khan. Several skirmishes have been recorded in recent days, which also comprise one near Lahore, as the TLP attempted to restart its advance on Islamabad in order to force the government to meet its demands. Earlier on October 27, Wednesday, four police officers were killed and over 250 others were hurt in skirmishes.

At a news conference, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the administration has chosen to designate the TLP as a terrorist group rather than a political party. He stated that the decision was reached during a meeting convened by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which included military commanders, officials of intelligence agencies, and other necessary authorities.

Furthermore, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid cautioned that the TLP's actions might result in the group being recognised as a worldwide terrorist organisation. The TLP, as per the minister, utilised automatic weapons against the Pakistan police, who were only able to use baton attacks and tear gas firing.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the TLP was behind significant anti-French riots earlier this year, prompting the embassy to issue a warning to all French people to leave the country. TLP was the fifth largest political party in the 2018 general elections, surpassing the Pakistan People's Party in terms of votes gained in Punjab (PPP).

