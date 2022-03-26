Pakistan: 12 PTI Rebel MNAs Moved To Hotel In Islamabad By PPP Over Safety Threats

After as many as 24 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Friday, March 25 joined the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, 14 dissent law members in Pakistan were slapped with the show-cause notice by the Khan’s government. As the political turmoil escalated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) bringing a no-trust move against the incumbent administration, 12 so-called ‘rebels’ in strong contention for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were moved to Islamabad Marriott Hotel on 18 March 2022.

Lawmakers were also sheltered in Sindh House over alleged kidnapping threats by Khan's PTI party. But Imran Khan’s ruling party PTI workers were reported breaching the security and climbing the wall of the structure. They later shattered the doors of the Sindh House to enter the premises and allegedly attack the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers that joined forces with the opposition to oust the sitting Prime Minister. MNA Ataullah Niazi was reportedly among the perpetrators.

عمران خان عدم اعتماد سے بھاگ رہا ہے، مگر ہم اسے بھاگنے نہیں دیں گے۔ ہم اس غیر جمہوری وزیراعظم کو جمہوری طریقے سے گھر بھیجیں گے۔

چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا پارا چنار میں جلسہ عام سے خطاب@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/CrDWaTdcxx — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 26, 2022

18 rooms were booked by Pakistan People’s Party PPP to house rebel MNAs

At least 18 rooms were booked by Pakistan People’s Party PPP worker Adeel Ghulam Mohi Ud Din to assure the safety of the PTI rebel Members of National Assembly(MNAs), Republic Media has learned. All the rooms allocated to the lawmakers were situated on the top fifth floor of the hotel building to maintain ‘privacy.’ Leader of the Opposition of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was also seen regularly visiting the rebel PTI MNAs. Raja Riaz of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused the Imran Khan government of widespread corruption and fraud as he supported the dismissal of Khan.

As of March 25, the figure of the dissident MNAs within the PTI shot drastically from 24 to 27, as per the estimates of Islamabad’s state media outlets. PPP’s leader Sharjeel Memon launched a scathing attack on Pakistan’s leader Khan, the Islamabad police, and the interior ministry for failing to protect the lawmakers. Separately, 12 PTI workers were also arrested by police after they wreaked violence in the Sindh House.

As the protection of the rebel MNAs remained a top priority for the PPP, it bore hefty hotel bills amounting to 15 Lakh in Pakistani currency to ensure they took safe refuge in the premises. It was later confirmed that at least 2 MNAs decided to return to PTI, while a total of 10 still remained inside Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel. Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial refused PTI’s appeal to reject its lawmakers’ vote during the no-confidence motion, stating that such a move would be “insulting” to the democratic setup.

National Assembly members, it iterated, cannot be banned from voting against the government. There is no provision in the Constitution of Pakistan for not counting the vote of dissident lawmakers. “It will be insulting (to not count the vote),” Chief Justice Bandial is heading a five-member larger bench of the apex court declared.

Pakistan’s opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8 demanding that the Prime Minister steps down from his administrative duties. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, they asserted, was responsible for the economic crisis within the cash-stripped country resulting in uncontrollable inflation. Rebel MNAs told Pakistan’s press that they have parted ways with the ruling party and will not contest the next elections on a PTI ticket. They sought protection from the PTI as they demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan must immediately resign. MNAs were given rooms at the hotel over fears of reprisal from Khan’s party.

PTI held discussions with PML-Q to 'disagree' with the opposition

Last week, Islamabad police had rattled the opposition lawmakers after it conducted an “operation” inside the Parliament Lodges and made 19 arrests of the MNAs, including JUI-F MNAs Salahuddin Ayubi and Maulana Jamal-Ud-Din, Dawn newspaper had reported. Even as Pakistan’s ruling government faces political backlash and rejection, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday told the Pakistan Tribune that the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers would return to the party’s ranks.

“One of the MNAs has replied and said that he had not breached party discipline. The reply of another MNA is expected soon. Minster Asad Umar is meeting with him as we speak,” the information minister said at the press conference. He also informed that PTI held discussions with PML-Q to disagree with the opposition on the issue of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehr announced that he was no longer supporting the no-trust vote, days after criticising the Imran Khan government. After the National Assembly session, in Dehr, he told Pakistan’s reporters outside the parliament: “I am with the government.” He acknowledged that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a visit to him without divulging the details. “Issues are being solved and after that, I will support (him),” he said.

Image: AP