Pakistan: 126 Held For Harassing, Molesting Youtuber Girl On Independence Day

Pakistan Police has arrested 126 people for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a girl on the occasion of country's Independence Day. The arrest comes after the incident triggered massive outrage as nearly 300 men allegedly assaulted the girl, who was accompanied by some of her friends.

Action taken in the case of mob assault

According to news agency PTI, the Pakistan Police, after investigating the matter of the mob assault of a Youtuber girl, has arrested 126 people on Monday. Issuing a statement, Punjab IGP Inam Ghani said, "Police have arrested 126 suspects so far in this case after identifying them through video footage. They all have been sent to jail for identification parade. The victim will identify the suspects in the jail."

He further added that the police had geo-fenced around 28,000 people and then shortlisted 350 suspects from them. Also, security has been deployed at the residence of another girl who had accompanied the victim on the day of the incident. On the other hand, the suspects have blamed the girl for inviting them to the location for making videos. They asked the court to arrest the girl and her companions.

The arrest was made on the basis of the video footage found by the police showing young men assaulting and molesting the girl.

Gruesome incident in Pakistan on its Independence Day

The gruesome incident took place at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park. The Youtuber girl was filming a Tiktok video near the monument with some of her companions when hundreds of men arrived at the location and started assaulting her. They were also seen throwing her up in the air followed by dragging, tearing her clothes, and molesting her. Furthermore, it was also said that several belongings of the girl as well as her companions were snatched away including jewellery, mobile phone, identity card, and some cash.

Soon after the incident went viral on the Internet, it invited severe outrage and international condemnation. Later, the girl lodged a complaint at the Lorry Adda police station against the mob after which a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered. Pakistani officials on Sunday, however, held the girl responsible for the crime inflicted by the alleged group of assaulters.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image Credits: RepublicTV/PTI)