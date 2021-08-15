Pakistan: 13 Killed, Several Injured In Karachi Grenade Explosion

A grenade explosion took place in Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday night, claiming the lives of 13 people and leaving several others injured. The incident occurred near Baldia Town’s Mawach Goth at around 9:30 pm after a mini truck allegedly blew up, killing the passerby in the area. The injured were immediately rushed to the area's Civil Hospital Trauma Centre and Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, where the death toll rose to 13 after a 6-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries. The death toll is relatively high since civilians were out on the streets on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, as per the authorities.

Pakistan grenade attack

The reason behind the Karachi grenade attack is yet to be ascertained. According to news agency ANI, based on preliminary investigation, the Karachi Police has found remnants of what seems like a grenade. A senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Raja Umer Khattab stated that the attack could have been carried out by a hand grenade. The probe so far has revealed that the attackers were on a motorcycle and they flunged a hand grenade onto the mini truck.

“We cannot concretely say who was behind the attack. It may be a family dispute, which we are trying to ascertain, or it may be an act of terrorism. But unless we have solid evidence, we cannot provide a final verdict on this. It will be premature to say anything at this stage,” Imran Yaqoob, Additional Inspector General of Police was quoted by GeoTV as saying.

The 13 people include, six women and four children. At least 10 others, who sustained injuries in the Karachi grenade attack, are undergoing treatment.

(With Agency Inputs)