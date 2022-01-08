Pakistan: 16 Tourists Freeze To Death In Cars Stranded In Snow In Murree Region

At least 16-19 people froze to death in cars stranded in snow amid a heavy influx of tourists in the Murree region on Saturday. According to a Pakistan English daily, the government had warned the tourists to refrain from visiting the Murree region amid heavy snowfall in the past month. While speaking to Dawn, Pakistan's Punjab chief minister said more than 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station. He said the required rescue teams were mobilised to provide aid to the stranded tourists. The Chief Minister has also confirmed that the government had banned the entry of cars into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gailyat region, despite, more than one lakh tourists were thronged to the hilly location. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the death of tourists and said he has ordered an inquiry into the snowstorm tragedy.

Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

Citing the announcement made by Rescue 1122, at least 16 people were lost their lives in the past 24 hours. Those who died include nine children. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that this was the first time in history when such a heavy influx of tourists was witnessed in the hilly area. Atiq Ahmed, an Islamabad police officer said all those who were died due to hypothermia, a medical emergency that occurs when a human body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature. According to news agency AP, the official said eight of the 16 fatalities were from the family of fellow Islamabad police officer Naveed Iqbal, who also died.

اسلام آباد : 8 جنوری

مری جانے والے سیاحوں کے لئے اہم پیغام https://t.co/Tc0IG0EDvh@GovtofPakistan @PTVNewsOfficial pic.twitter.com/FntGcTQZFZ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 8, 2022

مری اور گلیات میں پھنسے مسافروں کی امداد کی مانیٹرنگ کے لئے مری پہنچ گئے۔



برفباری کی وجہ سے 16 سے 19 سیاحوں کی اموات واقع ہوئی ہیں۔@GovtofPakistan @PakPMO @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/qTEKG47oRq — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 8, 2022

Pak interior minister says rescuers failed to clear roads

The police officer informed that the Murree is located around 45km north of the capital of Islamabad. Though the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said this was the first time when such a large number of tourists thronged in Murree, the police officer said the resort attracts over a million tourists during winter. "Until then no vehicle or even people on foot are allowed to enter Murree except for the emergency and rescue vehicles and those bringing food for the stuck people," Rashid Ahmed said in a video message. The minister accepted his government failed to clear the road despite working more than 12 hours. He said food and blankets were distributed to the stuck tourists.

