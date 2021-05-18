Pakistan: 18 Officials Suspended For Receiving Bribes For 'out Of Turn' COVID-19 Jabs

As many as 18 Pakistani officials from the Lahore province have reportedly been suspended from their service for their alleged involvement in receiving bribes for “out-of-turn” COVID-19 vaccination and committing irregularities at various inoculation centres. According to ANI, the City District Administration has additionally also launched a probe against the 18 officials from district health and other departments in a bid to look into the incident. They noted that most of the complaints were related to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institue (PKLI) in Lahore and expo vaccination centres.

Lahore Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Usman said, “The action has been taken on our complaint. The Lahore DC being the administrator of the district health authority has conducted the inquiry and suspended 18 officials for being involved in irregularities, including receiving bribes for vaccinating people”.

Usman added, “Those suspended belonged to the district health department and not to the MCL”.

Further, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik also informed that officials involved used to get vaccine injected to the citizens by receiving bribes. It is worth mentioning that this comes amid a time when Lahore is witnessing the highest number of critical COVID-19 patients in the country. As per ANI, the province has reported 221 coronavirus patients who were struggling for life on ventilators.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 outbreak

Lahore even reported 44 COVID-19 deaths and 1,700 new infections during the last 24 hours. Official figures show that Lahore is at the top among 16 cities of the country housing the largest number of critical patients followed by Multan and Karachi. Lahore is also the second among the 16 cities of the country where the largest number with 329 patients of the virus were on high flow oxygen followed by Faisalabad with 232 cases.

As per the news agency, the bed occupancy rate in the intensive care units of both public and private hospitals in Lahore was 64.4 per cent while in high dependency units 29.5 per cent. Overall, Pakistan reported 135 more deaths from the coronavirus in a single day on Tuesday, while more than 2,500 new cases of the virus emerged in a single day as well. Pakistan total number of cases has reached 882,928, as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

(With inputs from ANI)

