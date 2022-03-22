Pakistan: 18-year-old Hindu Girl Shot Dead During Abduction Attempt In Sindh Province

In another shocking incident in the series of violence against minorities in Pakistan, an 18-year-old Hindu girl was reportedly shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province. Pakistan media reports claimed that the girl was shot dead in Rohi area of Sukkur town during a failed abduction attempt. The girl was said to have been shot in the middle of the street after she put up resistance to the attackers.

An 18-year-old Hindu girl, Pooja Oad, was reportedly shot dead in Rohi, Sukkur. Following a failed abduction bid, the attackers shot the young girl. This was the second attempt at abducting the girl after she escaped the first attempt safely. The latest incident comes as part of a series of human rights violations against the minorities including Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists in Pakistan. The officials are yet to release a statement on the same.

There is no law in Pakistan: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Following the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who often raises issues pertaining to minority rights came forward to slam the same. Sirsa said that such incidents were common in Pakistan and claimed that lawlessness prevailed in the country. “Every day, there are at least two such cases (in Pakistan) and only a few of them are reported. Others are not reported,” he told Republic TV.

“Day before yesterday also, a Hindu girl was abducted and forcefully converted to Islam,” Sirsa said accusing the Pakistan government of taking no action. He further claimed that a girl’s mother had shared a video with him of her daughter being given electric shock by attackers who forcibly tried to convert her. He said that the attackers only let go of the Hindu girl after they made her say she was Muslim and not Hindu.

“This lawlessness was always there, but these days the situation is getting worse by day. There is no law in Pakistan and we can’t help the minorities they are targeting,” Sirsa added. Only weeks ago, Sirsa had claimed that a 17-year-old Hindu girl was abducted at gunpoint in the Umerkot district of Sindh province. He had claimed that the class 10th student was kidnapped for forced conversion and sexual exploitation.

Complete failure of @GovtofPakistan@ImranKhanPTI has constantly ignored the plight of minorities



I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to direct @IndiainPakistan to enquire more about the incident & address issue of safety of minority girls in Pak with his counterpart in Gov of Pak @ANI https://t.co/Ej40Tq8n4L pic.twitter.com/2ghGWdLsdt — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 22, 2022

Despite such incidents becoming common throughout the country, the Pakistan government is yet to take action towards the same. Manjinder Sirsa also took to his Twitter handle to slam the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government over the same. “Complete failure of Govt of Pakistan, Imran Khan has constantly ignored the plight of minorities,” he wrote. Sirsa further urged EAM Dr S Jaishankar to direct the Indian embassy in Pakistan to enquire about the incident and take up the issue with the Pak government.

Image: REPUBLIC