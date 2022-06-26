Pakistan: 2 Killed, 20 Injured In Violence-marred Local Govt Elections In Sindh Province

As Pakistan’s Sindh entered the local government (LG) elections in at least 14 districts of four divisions under the first phase of the electoral process on Sunday, incidents of violence and clashes were witnessed at several polling stations. Two people were killed and 20 others were injured after shots were fired outside the polling station near Panu Aqil, Samaa TV reported.

The elections were marred by electoral mismanagement, chaos, stampede and bloodshed that forced the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the voting in several areas including Ghotki district’s Mirpur Mathelo.

In another incident, the names of candidates printed on ballot papers were wrong and there were reports of missing electoral symbols on ballot papers. Ruckus ensued at some of the polling booths where male presiding officers were deputed at women’s polling stations. The incomplete electoral rolls arrived from other cities as scenes of violence and cross-street fights unfolded during the electoral procedure.

GDA MPs openly spreading terror and violence outside polling stations in Sindh. pic.twitter.com/8lJnZbpD0s — Maleeha Manzoor (@MaleehaManzoor) June 26, 2022

“Get out and vote for Bhuttoism, a peaceful, prosperous & progressive Sindh. Our opponents after consistent loses are growing frustrated and threatening violence. I call on our supporters to remain peaceful and do not get provoked, vote”



DEMOCRACY IS OUR REVENGE. #TeerPayThappa pic.twitter.com/7QmodqraXt — Qasim Soomro (@Qasimsoomro) June 25, 2022

Earlier on June 25, one person was killed and at least 10 others were critically wounded including three policemen after a bomb went off in Jacobabad. The explosive was planted in a motorcycle and blasted in southern Sindh province as the city was busy in election preparations, the police officials later said in a statement.

As per a senior Superintendent of Police in Jacobabad, Sameer Noor, the explosive detonated near the Maula Dad Road area of Jacobabad district of the province. It remains unclear as to who planted the bomb in the area. But the target of the major blast was apparently a police vehicle, the police speculated according to local media. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the security forces and rescue teams. As 11 million voters came out to elect a representatives for the municipal system, violent clashes erupted between members of JUI-F and PPP in ward 10 in Kandhkot.

Election Violence Continues in Sindh



ECP has failed to conduct free and fair elections pic.twitter.com/AzDGeCO8Wo — Ali Palh علي پله (@palhali) June 26, 2022

Workers thrashed, shots fired, polling staff abducted, 13 indulged in riots

Workers on both sides inflicted life threatening injuries and thrashed each other with sticks while damaging the nearby parked vehicles that belonged to the members of the public. In midst of the chaotic scenes, an unidentified person in possession of the firearms barged into the Tori Bungalow at UC Dari polling station in Kandhkot and fired shots, witnesses said in their account to Pakistan’s newspaper Dawn.