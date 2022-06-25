Pakistan: 2 Killed In Blast In Balochistan, 8 Injured; Wanted Militant Allegedly Arrested

Quick links:
Two people, including a policeman, were killed and eight others injured in a blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday.
A police official said the blast had taken place near a police station in the Jacobabad area of the province.
Eight others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.
According to the initial police report, unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade in the area shortly after noon.
It is also reported that the police arrested a wanted militant, Muhammad Usman Talani, after the blast.