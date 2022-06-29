Pakistan: 2 Policemen Arrested For Staging Encounter, Later Released On Bail

Two police officers in Pakistan were arrested recently after a court pronounced them guilty of staging an encounter. During a court hearing in Mehar Tehsil, an administrative subdivision of Dadu DIstrict in the Sindh province, a Station House Officer (SHO) and an Assistant Inspector (ASI) were imprisoned after they were found guilty of the charges. Eventually, SHO Shah and ASI Jatoi officers were freed on bail with PKR 20,000 sureties each.

The judge passed the order after the pistol's forensic reports, which the police claimed to have collected from the suspects during the confrontation, revealed that no bullet had been discharged from the weapon.

According to a report in the Dawn newspaper, the SHO and ASI were found guilty during a hearing in a court of a second civil judge. The alleged encounter took place within the purview of the B-Section police station to apprehend two suspects roughly two months ago.

According to SHO Asgar Ali Shah, who filed the complaint, the accused, Mashooq Qambrani and Ghulam Qadir Qambrani, were apprehended following a gunfire battle with the police, according to reports in the local media and ASI Sikandar Jatoi was an eyewitness to the incident.

On the basis of the forensic report sent to the court, the two police officers were ordered to be arrested. The suspects Mashooq Qambrani and Ghulam Qadir Qambrani were later released by the judge.

Pakistan police in the news for wrong reasons

Earlier this week, a sexual assault incident emerged from Pakistan, where a female police constable was raped by her male colleague.

The incident happened on June 24 in Hala town, close to Matiari, as reported by Dawn. The victim alleged that the accused summoned her to the official police residence under the guise of working on a police investigation involving a certain suspect.

"He gave her a cup of tea combined with some sedative substance, which made her fall asleep and then raped her," according to the publication, which quoted the victim.

Moreover, the accused recorded a videos of the incident, which he later used to blackmail the victim and also spread it on social media. On Friday, Hala Police arrested the alleged rapist, constable Yousuf Bilal after the victim filed an FIR against him under Sections 336, 337, 356b, 506 PPC.

(With inputs from ANI)