Pakistan: 20 People Arrested, Over 150 Booked For Attack On Hindu Temple In Bhong

Finally taking action, on Saturday, August 8, the police took action and arrested 20 people and booked over 150 others for their alleged involvement in the attack on a Hindu temple in Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district of Pakistan. The development comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan pulled up the Imran Khan government, and the police. Hearing the matter, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said that vandalism at the temple had brought 'shame' to the country as police acted like 'silent spectators'.

Confirming the news, District Police Officer (DPO) of Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz told reporters," We have so far arrested over 20 suspects allegedly involved in attacking the temple in Bhong." He added, "An FIR has been registered under terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against over 150 for their involvement in attacking the temple," while highlighting that more arrests are expected in the upcoming days as police are presently accessing the CCTV footage of the incident.

On Thursday, August 6, India hit out at Pakistan for the 'reprehensible' attacks on religious minorities. Outlining that Pakistan has completely 'failed' to protect them, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "In addition to attacking the temple, surrounding houses belonging to the Hindu community were also attacked. Incidents of violence, discrimination, and persecution against minority communities, including attacks on places of worship have continued unabated in Pakistan."

Mob attacks Hindu temple in Pakistan

On August 5, a mob attacked a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district by burning down parts of it and damaging idols. Giving out details of the incident, the Pakistan Police said that this attack on the Hindu temple took place in reaction to the release of the 8-year-old Hindu boy who had allegedly urinated at a library of the seminary, which escalated tensions in the town of Bhong, where the Hindus and Muslims had been living peacefully for decades.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz said that some 100 Hindu families are living in the area, but there's tension prevailing between the two communities after the incident. Pointing out that forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward action, he said that the first priority is to restore law and order and provide protection to the minority community.