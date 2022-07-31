Pakistan: 3 Injured In IED Blast During Football Match In Turbat City Of Balochistan

A loud blast was reported during a football match inside a stadium in Balochistan on Saturday. The incident was reported in Turbat city of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, resulting in the injury of at least three people, reported Xinhua quoting police.

The news agency said the incident took place when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a football match at a football stadium near Airport Chowk area of Turbat. Following the blast, the security forces cordoned off the area and Provincial Home Minister Zia Ullah directed the law enforcement agencies to immediately nab the attackers.

Afghanistan witnessed similar attack

Earlier on Friday, a similar attack was reported during a cricket game in Kabul in which at least 19 people were killed and more than dozen injured. According to local media reports, the blast rocked at around 4.10 PM, when thousands of people had gathered to watch the match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. Media reports claimed the game was part of the domestic T20 Shpageeza Cricket league games held every year. Initially, none of the terror organisations claimed responsibility for the explosion at the International Cricket Stadium, later, the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, announced that the attack was sponsored by them.

Image: Unsplash/Representational