Pakistan: 30 Killed, 40 Injured After Bus Carrying Labourers For Eid Crashes Into Truck

At least 30 people were killed and 40 others injured on Monday after a passenger bus collided with a trailer truck on a highway in Pakistan. The tragic incident happened in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province where the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital. According to the authorities, 18 out of those who were taken to the hospital were declared dead immediately upon arrival.

The identities of those hit in the accident haven't been officially released as yet. However, local authorities disclosed that a majority of the victims were labourers going to their hometown to celebrate the upcoming festival of Eid-ul Azha. Revealing further details, they said that the accident took place on Indus highway near Taunsa Bypass whilst the bus was en route to Rajanpur from Sialkot.

Road accidents are ubiquitous in Pakistan, where untrained drivers and poorly built roads lead to the deaths of scores of people every year. As many as 9701 accidents have occurred in Pakistan between the financial years 2019 and 2020 with 4403 of them being fatal, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. More than 5,436 people have been killed in these accidents.

ڈیرہ غازی خان بہت ہی افسوسناک خبر ہے

تونسہ بائی پاس ڈی جی خان میں مسافر بس اور ٹرالر میں خوف ناک تصادم 28 افراد موقع پر جان بحق 30 سے ذائد زخمی

ڈی جی خان اور اس گردونواح کی عوام سے گزارش ہے حادثے میں زخمی ہونیوالوں کو خون کی اشد ضرورت ہے خون کا عطیہ دینے کیلے pic.twitter.com/CbPrzmoIfC — Capt Dua Baloch 🇵🇰 (@PK_Cheeti) July 19, 2021

Condolences pour in

The country's minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that at least thirty people have lost their lives in a traffic accident near Dera Ghazi Khan. "When will we as a nation realize that violation of traffic rules is fatal? Public transport drivers are the trustees of people's lives," he wrote. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Interior minister Sheikh Rashid also expressed sorrow over the incident. "For those who go home for Eid, the bus accident is no less than the Hour May Allah Almighty raise the dead to a higher level in Paradise Give the family the courage to bear the trauma," he wrote.

Image: PK_Cheeti/Twitter

(With inputs from PTI)