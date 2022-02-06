Pakistan: 46% Respondents Disagree Imran Khan's Governance Is Corruption-free In New Poll

In an opinion survey, nearly 46% of Pakistanis disagree with Prime Minister Imran Khan's self-proclaimed concept of corruption-free governance, according to a media report published on Saturday. While 62% of the respondents blamed the governing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s defeat in provincial elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upon incorrect ticket allocation. According to The News International newspaper, 30% blame corruption and poor service delivery.

This shocking survey contradicts Imran Khan's assertions that he is a new brand on corrupt-free governance, as claimed by his party's spokespersons. Another opinion survey, done by Pulse Consultants with a sample size of 2000 individuals conducted within the time period of January 13 to21, reflected this perspective of the Pakistani population, according to the report.

The results of the poll came at a time when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is presently in China. According to media reports, Imran Khan's visit to China, which began on Thursday and is regarded as the first in the last two years, shows Islamabad's financial reliance on Beijing, particularly as the West continues to ignore Pakistan.

Imran Khan government aims to get a $3 billion loan from China

As per Geo News, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also encouraged Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and to earn benefits from the PTI-led administration's pro-business programs. Imran Khan highlighted that Pakistan has been offering a favourable environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during a series of talks with Chinese state-owned and private-sector executives.

In addition, according to The Express Tribune, the Imran Khan government aims to get a $3 billion loan from China as a result of this trip to support stabilising the nation's falling foreign exchange reserves and a surge in a half-dozen businesses. According to Asia Times, the Pakistani Prime Minister, who is attending the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is hoping to get financial assistance on Belt and Road debts. Khan is in China for a four-day trip at the Chinese government's invitation.

(Image: AP)