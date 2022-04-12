Pakistan: 5 Policemen Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan

As Pakistan attempts to recover from its political crisis under a new Prime Minister, in an unfortunate event five policemen were killed in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Local media reported on Monday that terrorists carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi city.

According to police officials, terrorists who fired a rocket at the police van and later resorted to heavy firing managed to flee from the scene.

In early April, Pakistani security forces had killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan. According to ARY News, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists.

Three Pakistani soldiers killed

In a separate incident, a terrorist attack carried out by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) led to the deaths of at least three Pakistani soldiers and injured five in Miran Shah town of Pakistan's North Waziristan. Ever since the Afghan Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year, the TTP is making efforts to escalate its fight against the Pakistan Army.

According to an ANI report, Tehreek-i-Taliban has been distributing leaflets, asking people in Afghanistan's Khost province to support its ‘jihad' in Pakistan. Since 2007, the TTP has been fighting the Pakistan regime.

According to the International Forum For Right And Security (IFFRAS), the Afghan Taliban may give strength to the possibility of more attacks on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border along the Durand Line, as it is unlikely to take any action to curb TTP.

India, US demand Pak to end terrorism

In a joint statement issued after the 2+2 Ministerial attended by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, India and the US have asked Pakistan to take "immediate, sustained, and irreversible action" to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks.

It was further urged for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack to be brought to justice.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)