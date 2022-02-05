Pakistan: 5 Workers Killed, 5 Others Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Balochistan

Five workers were killed and five others were injured in a major explosion in a coal mine near Sra Ghazgai, Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to ARY News on February 5. Despite Balochistan's mineral wealth, its mines have a dismal safety record. The origin of the explosion is unknown, however, sources at the Inspectorate of Mines believe that a buildup of methane gas might be a reason behind the explosion, according to ARY News.

"An inquiry to find the cause of the explosion inside the coal mine has been underway," stated the Director-General of Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the media agency reported.

Mine was operating illegally: Report

The blast occurred in the Sra Ghazgai mining area outside of Quetta, according to Chief Mine Inspector Abdul Ghani, AP reported. According to the media agency, the coal mine was apparently being operated illegally. Because the rescued workers were in no condition to share details, no mine owner or contractor could be found following the explosion, Ghani claimed, according to AP. Ghani stated that the mine was being thoroughly investigated to verify that no one else was trapped deep within the collapsing mine.

Similar Coal mine blast that happened in past

Similar tragedies have occurred in Pakistan's mines due to poor safety standards and a lack of sufficient training for mine personnel. In a similar incident, that occurred in Marwarah last March, a coal mine caved in, trapping eight mine workers. Six workers were killed, while two others were rescued. In May 2018, a coal mine near Quetta collapsed due to a gas explosion, killing 16 miners and injuring nine more, according to the officials. Earlier in 2011, 43 people were killed when a coal mine in Balochistan collapsed due to methane explosions, according to ARY News.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP