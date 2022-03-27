Pakistan: 50 PTI Ministers 'missing' As No-confidence Vote Against Imran Khan Draws Closer

At least 50 ministers from Pakistan's ruling party have reportedly been missing or absent from public appearances as vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan draws closer. According to Pakistani media reports, the said ministers from federal and provincial offices have not been seen on the public and political front for days as the opposition began stacking up dangers for the incumbent Pakistan PM.

Among the 50, allegedly "gone missing", 25 are federal and provincial advisors and special assistants, the Express Tribune reported. Four of them are ministers of State and four are advisors to them. In addition, among the absentees were also 19 special assistants, sources of the Pakistani media outlet reportedly said.

The perilous development for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) government comes as it is already facing speculations over differences with its ministers as they continue to maintain deafening silence. Much like the allies, the ministers also could be weighing options as the date to vote on no-confidence motion inches closer. Nevertheless, at the federal level, Khan enjoys strong backing from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhury, Minister of Energy Hammad Azar, and Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak. To add, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to waved support, ensuring defence to Imran Khan.

PTI makes last-ditch effort to appease allies for Imran Khan

As the allies of the incumbent government continue to incline towards opposition on the upcoming no-confidence motion, the PTI has doubled its efforts to appease vexed coalition allies. This comes after three opposition partners- Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)- paraded away from Khan to support the opposition. Frustrated with the situation, Khan deployed a delegation of senior PTI leaders to mend up tattered ties, assuring them matters of the reservation to be addressed, Dawn reported, citing its sources.

On Saturday, the leader met with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to make last-ditch efforts to return in support of Khan on the voting day (March 28). MQM is scheduled to hold a meeting with Khan on Sunday, ARY News reported.

(Image: AP)