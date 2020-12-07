Pakistan: 7 COVID-19 patients die after oxygen cylinders fail to reach on time

Seven COVID-19 patients have died due to an oxygen shortage in one of the largest hospitals in north-western Pakistan. The tragedy happened after Kyber Teaching Hospital failed to receive its supply of oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi on time. Speaking to Associated Press, spokesperson for the hospital Farhad Khan confirmed that incident happened on the night December 5 after patients being treated for the lethal respiratory disease failed to receive continuous oxygen supply.

"The hospital receives oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi...Oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi did not arrive on time," Khan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Speaking further, he revealed that the hospital receives its oxygen cylinders from a vendor named Pakistan Oxygen limited in Rawalpindi, a city about 190 kilometres away from Peshawar. However, on Saturday, they failed to arrive on the designated time due to some glitch. He confirmed that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Later, Provincial Health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in tweet called it a “sombre moment” and offered condolence for the “bereaved families”. In addition, he directed the Board of Governors to conduct an “immediate inquiry” into the matter and also take action within 48 hours. Later, he also posted pictures of the inquiry report.

Thank you to BoG KTH for directly supervising the inquiry & completing their work within 24 hrs. A sombre moment; please spare a prayer for the bereaved families.

We committed to make the report public. Hospitals across the country may learn from the systemic failures here. pic.twitter.com/yENhDrctWJ — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) December 7, 2020

2. All the facts of the case will be made public. A request meanwhile to not circulate unverified information on social media.

Neither this, nor any other incident will be left unused, to improve the health system; it's service; and it's system of accountability and transparency. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) December 6, 2020

Worsening crisis

Meanwhile, the caseload of COVID-19 is surging across the four provinces of Pakistan. On December 7, it reported 3,795 new cases taking the total to 420,294. In addendum, the number of fatalities rose to 8,398. Along with worsening health and economic crisis, Pakistan has also been battered with a perennial political crisis.

Recently, Pakistan's former Prime Minister and now a 'proclaimed offender' Nawaz Sharif regretted that none of the country's elected premiers have been able to complete their terms. Sharif, 70, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, has been living in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

