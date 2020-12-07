Last Updated:

Pakistan: 7 COVID-19 Patients Die After Oxygen Cylinders Fail To Reach On Time

Seven COVID-19 patients have died due to an oxygen shortage in one of the largest hospitals in north-western Pakistan- Kyber Teaching Hospital.

Seven COVID-19 patients have died due to an oxygen shortage in one of the largest hospitals in north-western Pakistan. The tragedy happened after Kyber Teaching Hospital failed to receive its supply of oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi on time. Speaking to Associated Press, spokesperson for the hospital Farhad Khan confirmed that incident happened on the night December 5 after patients being treated for the lethal respiratory disease failed to receive continuous oxygen supply.

"The hospital receives oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi...Oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi did not arrive on time," Khan was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Speaking further, he revealed that the hospital receives its oxygen cylinders from a vendor named Pakistan Oxygen limited in Rawalpindi, a city about 190 kilometres away from Peshawar. However, on Saturday, they failed to arrive on the designated time due to some glitch. He confirmed that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Later, Provincial Health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in  tweet called it a “sombre moment” and offered condolence for the “bereaved families”. In addition, he directed the Board of Governors  to conduct an “immediate inquiry” into the matter and also take action within 48 hours. Later, he also posted pictures of the inquiry report.

Worsening crisis

Meanwhile, the caseload of COVID-19 is surging across the four provinces of Pakistan. On December 7, it reported 3,795 new cases taking the total to 420,294. In addendum, the number of fatalities rose to 8,398. Along with worsening health and economic crisis, Pakistan has also been battered with a perennial political crisis. 

Recently, Pakistan's former Prime Minister and now a 'proclaimed offender' Nawaz Sharif regretted that none of the country's elected premiers have been able to complete their terms. Sharif, 70, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, has been living in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

