Pakistan: 7 Killed, 20 Injured In Blast In Balochistan’s Quetta

At least seven people have been killed and 20 got injured in a blast in Quetta in Pakistan’s restive province of Balochistan on February 17. According to a local daily, the blast occurred, damaging several vehicles, when people were protesting near the Quetta Press Club.

Balochistan has been vulnerable to attacks in the recent past and, last month, a similar incident took place 15 people died and over 20 got injured in a blast occurred at a mosque in Quetta. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had demanded an immediate report on the blast while terming the incident as a condemnable "cowardly terrorist attack".

"I have demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta targeting a mosque & people at prayers. Have asked province government to ensure all medical facilities are provided to the injured,” Khan tweeted after the blast.

US travel advisory on Balochistan

The United States had also advised its citizens to reconsider any visit to Pakistan and raised the travel alert to the highest level for provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “A local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian as well as local military and police targets,” the US State Department had said in a statement.

The department said that terrorists may attack with little or no warning targeting markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. It added that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in Pakistan due to the security environment.

“Do not travel to Balochistan province. Active terrorist groups, an active separatist movement, sectarian conflicts, and deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, government offices, and security forces destabilize the province, including all major cities,” the department advised.

(With ANI inputs)