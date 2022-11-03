'Pakistan A Tinderbox, Spiraling Into Chaos': Maj Gaurav Arya After Attack On Imran Khan

As chaos gripped Pakistan over the assassination attempt against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) called the country a 'tinderbox' where anything can happen.

In a shocking development in Pakistan on Thursday, November 3, former PM and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan was shot at by an assailant with an AK 47 rifle during his Punjab rally. Pakistani media reported that the person is allegedly a security guard of a PTI leader.

‘Pakistan is a tinderbox’

Issuing his response, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) said, “Imran Khan has been calling out the Army and the ISI long before he became the Prime Minister. His comments have always been anti-Army but he took the Army’s help to become the Prime Minister. Now he has put certain people to the edge."

He added, "2-3 months back, Imran Khan said that people are trying to kill him. It has proven true. Pakistan is spiraling down into chaos. There are armed men roaming the streets. There was a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister saying they are carrying licensed automatic weapons with them."

'Anything can happen in Pakistan now'

He further added, “They did kill Arshad (Sharif) and Imran Khan said, they will kill me and today you see an attempt at Imran Khan with an AK 47, which is an assault rifle being carried in public by some member of society in Pakistan."

The situation in Pakistan is getting out of hand, said Major Gaurav Arya, and added, “There are Imran Khan supporters with automatic weapons and this could result in a free for all in Pakistan. The ISI will deny everything. They will say we have no idea who has done it and maybe it’s a case of political rivalry. It’s a tinder box. Anything can happen in Pakistan right now."

He further stated that India is a responsible state and has no role to play in the fast-changing situation, stating, “There is nothing for India to say and nothing to do. Clearly, nobody is blaming India and India is a responsible state.”