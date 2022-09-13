Pakistan: Abducted Relative Of PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan Returns Home After 48 Hours

In a surprising evnt, the brother-in-law of a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senator, who was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified people, returned home after more than 48 hours. According to a Pakistani English daily, Dawn, 31-year-old Talha Asad, brother-in-law of senator Afnanullah Khan, was allegedly abducted from a mosque in Islamabad on Saturday. The matter came to light when the senator took to the microblogging site and appealed to the authorities for help. "Asad was taken away in a black-tinted Toyota Hiace and his last known location traced from his mobile phone was Golra Sharif. He did not have any enmity with anyone," he posted on Twitter.

میری تمام لوگوں سے اپیل ہے کہ اس ویڈیو کو زیادہ سے زیادہ share کریں۔ میرے برادر نصبی کو کل اسلام آباد سیکٹر ایف 11/2 سے اغوا کیا گیا ہے۔ ابھی تک اس کی کوئی خبر نہیں ملی۔ pic.twitter.com/eCUU2P1uYB — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) September 11, 2022

میرے برادر نسبتی کو ایف 11/2 سے اغوا کر کے اغوا کار اپنی کالے شیشہ والی وین پر ایف ایلون میں تقریباً آدھا گھنٹہ گھماتے رہے۔جو گھروں سے ویڈیو ملی ہے وہ یہ ثابت کر رہی ہے کہ ان اغوا کاروں کو بھاگنے کی کوئی جلدی نہیں تھی۔انھوں نے واردات آرام سےبےخوف ہو کر ڈالی



#BringBackTalhaAsad pic.twitter.com/7JYtyaKRfA — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) September 11, 2022

Though a first information report (FIR) was filed at Shalimar police station on the complaint of Talha’s brother Mohammad Hashim Asad under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code, several local journalists claimed no investigation agencies were initially ready to handle the case. According to the FIR, he was accompanied by his father and his three sons. "My brother-in-law Talha Asad is a 31-year-old married person and has been doing business of automobiles. He was kidnapped in front of his three children in F-11/2 just after he offered Isha prayers at a mosque at 8:30 pm on Saturday," Pakistani media quoted the senator as saying.

Last Saturday in the capital city of Islamabad the brother in law of SENATER Afnan ullah , MR Talha Asud was kidnapped and till now the Govt has failed to get the slightest of the clues about him — entire episode shows poor conditions of rule of law human rights in Pakistan — Kamran Shahid (@FrontlineKamran) September 12, 2022

"He was put in a Hiace vehicle, having black tinted glasses and taken away. The last location of his cell phone was Golra Sharif. We have managed to get the CCTV footage but the front number plate of the vehicle is not visible. Although there is a number plate on the rear side of the vehicle, I am sure it is fake," he added. A day after the FIR was filed, Islamabad police issued a statement saying the police investigating all angles, including political and business rivalry.

PML-N Senator's relative traced

Later on Monday, the senator again took to Twitter and informed his relative was traced in a healthy condition. He expressed gratitude to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif for their help in tracing his brother-in-law.

"My cousin Talha Asad is back home and she is fine. I am thankful to our honourable leader Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. I also want to thank my media friends who raised their voices for Talha. Thanks also to all my friends and brothers who helped me," he wrote on Twitter. However, he did not share more details about the gang involved in the abduction.

Image: Twitter/@hirafnan/@afnanullahkh