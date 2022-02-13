Pakistan Activist Asks Imran Khan To 'think Of Our Own Issues' Before Wading Into India's

In a shocking development, a man accused of allegedly burning pages of the Holy Quran was tortured and killed by a mob in Punjab's Khanewal district in Pakistan. The horrifying event comes only days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan preached to India on the hijab controversy. Pakistani human rights activist Ashiknaz Khokhar addressed the situation and opined that the two countries should first resolve their internal issues before commenting on others.

Speaking to Republic about the political situation post the lynching in Pakistan, Pakistani human rights activist Ashiknaz Khokhar said that the country has enough issues to deal with before commenting on India’s problems. “It is not the responsibility of a state to intervene in another’s problems. We do have a lot of problems within our country,” Khokhar said.

“We have to think of our own issues first. Before moving to others, we have to sort out the things that are happening in our own country,” the Pakistani activist said. He further said that the people of both states must ask their own people what they felt about their government and their states’ laws. He reiterated that it is ‘not good’ for a country to interfere in other country’s internal matters.

Man lynched in Pakistan’s Mian Chunnu

A man accused of burning pages of the Holy Quran was tortured and killed by a mob in Punjab's Khanewal district in Pakistan. According to The Express Tribune, the local police allowed the accused to leave the police station in Mian Chunnu allegedly to present themselves. The mob was reportedly present at the same place. The victim was then dragged to a nearby place, tortured and killed and the police played the role of a silent spectator.

In view of the tragic incident in the Khanewal area, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a report from IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan. Buzdar said, “Strict legal action should be taken against those involved in the tragic incident by bringing them to justice”. According to media reports, the victim of the grim incident was a beggar and was accused of trying to burn pages of the Holy Quran inside a local mosque.

It is to note that the latest incident reported from Pakistan is not the first such time when citizens became judges, jury and even executioners. In November 2021, a mob ended up vandalising a police station in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district and set it on fire. It was after the authorities refused to hand over the man who was arrested for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran. At the time, the mob had also set ablaze a police check post on Harichand road and blocked the road for traffic, reported The Express Tribune.