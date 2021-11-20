Pakistan: Activist Details Atrocities Against Minority Women Amid Rising Conversion Cases

Amid reports of rising atrocities in Pakistan against minority women, the Republic Media Network on Saturday spoke to human rights activist Ashiknaz Khokar. Ashiknaz Khokar has personally raised the issue of the atrocities against minority women and specifically stated that Christian and Hindu minority girls are abducted and forcibly converted to other religions. In another shocking revelation, Khokhar has said that these girls are married off at a very young age.

"They are forcibly converting the minority girls to other religion and marrying them to very senior persons. We don't have a solution for this issue in Pakistan," said Ashiknaz Khokhar.

Additionally, he revealed that the extremist-minded people in Pakistan are targeting minor Christian and Hindu girls and are easily kidnapping them. He added that extremists are destabilising the peace in the country and that people in civil societies have raised concerns around the issue. In addition, the human rights activist has also said that political law agencies are concerned about the issue and have also raised the bill against forced conversion in the parliament, however, he added that Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs has rejected the bill.

"The Ministry of Religious Affairs has rejected the draft of the bill and it is unfortunate for Pakistan's minorities. On December 10, on International Human Rights day, all the religious minorities as well as civil society of Pakistan is going to protest against the rejection of forced conversion bill. Unfortunately, when someone is converted to Islam, they are taking it as a religious matter and not a social matter," he said.

'Extremists threaten Pakistan government'

Speaking about the Ministry of Religious Affairs' decision to reject the bill, Ashiknaz Khokar said that some of the extremists threaten the government and the ministry. He added that the government is reluctant to pass the law. In addition, he has also said that the extremists are also attacking places of worship like temples, churches and gurudwaras.

Image: Republic