Pakistan Activist's Death Incites Protest In Khyber Pakhtun; CM Mahmood Suspends Officials

On Monday night, two unidentified men on a motorcycle shot and killed Pakistani social activist Muhammad Zada Agra in the Sakhakot area of the Malakand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Apart from being an activist, Agra had served as district president of the Insaf Students Federation, the student wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Following this, multiple political parties, social organisations, and others in Pakistan held a protest in Sakhakot to protest the killing of the Pakistani activist, ANI reported. The protesters sat with Agra's body on the road for about five hours on Tuesday, November 9, demanding that officials responsible for Agra's death be suspended and a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against them. According to Dawn, the victim was later laid to rest after Khyber Pakhtun Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered action against the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Malakand.

Following the tragic news, the hashtag #JusticeForMuhammadZada was trending on social media, with citizens demanding justice from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as well as the arrest of the perpetrators as soon as possible. In a tweet, on November 9, Kamran Bangash, Provincial Minister for Higher Education & Public Relations, stated that CM Mahmood Khan has taken strict notice against the murder of the Pakistani activist.

~@IMMahmoodKhan has taken a strict notice against the murder of Muhammad Zada in Skhakot. DC & AC Malakand have been suspended and made OSD. A rigorous inquiry report has been ordered to be presented asap by the office of CM KP.#InfoGovKP — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) November 9, 2021

Agra accused Dy Commissioner of hatching a shady plot against him

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Agra claimed that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) was attempting to harass him as part of an ugly plot with his political opponents. Accusing the Deputy Commissioner of abusing his authority by arresting him, Agra stated that the Malakand Deputy Commissioner would be held accountable if anything bad happened to him as a result of this dirty conspiracy.

According to local journalists, Agra used to speak out against the region's drug cartels on a regular basis. He was assassinated after launching a campaign against the drug mafia, according to local media reports. Muhammad Zada is seen entering an alley on the CCTV video. After that, two people on a motorcycle arrive, one of whom dismounts and enters the alley, firing on Muhammad Zada with his muzzle flash visible. Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have been suspended from their positions by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan. The Chief Minister had also promised that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the incident, with the perpetrators being held accountable.

