Pakistan: Activists Protest Against Forced Conversion Of Minor Girls & Abduction Of Hindus

In Pakistan's Sindh and Punjab provinces, more than 100 social activists came out on the streets, to protest against forced conversion and abduction of girls from minority communities, especially the Hindu community. Most of these girls are minors.

The activists divulged that the police in Pakistan often does not even register an FIR for these cases. Medical and legal authorities also collude to declare underage girls as eligible for marriage. Back in January, the UN raised alarm over forced conversion and child marriage.

Back in January, the UNHRC raised alarm over the condition of minorities in Pakistan

“We are deeply troubled to hear that girls as young as 13 are being kidnapped from their families, trafficked to locations far from their homes, made to marry men sometimes twice their age, and coerced to convert to Islam, all in violation of international human rights law,” the UNHRC said. “We are very concerned that such marriages and conversions take place under threat of violence to these girls and women or their families," the statement added.

“Family members say that victims’ complaints are rarely taken seriously by the police, either refusing to register these reports or arguing that no crime has been committed by labelling these abductions as “love marriages. Abductors force their victims to sign documents which falsely attest to their being of legal age for marriage as well as marrying and converting of free will. These documents are cited by the police as evidence that no crime has occurred,” the UNHRC added.

A look at Hindu persecution in Pakistan

The history of Hindu persecution in Pakistan can be traced back to the time of the partition of India in 1947. The partition was accompanied by widespread violence, with Hindus and Muslims on both sides of the border being targeted by mobs and militants. The partition resulted in the formation of two independent states, India and Pakistan, with Pakistan being created as a homeland for Muslims.

The partition led to the migration of millions of Hindus from what became Pakistan to India, while a similar number of Muslims migrated from India to Pakistan. This migration was accompanied by violence, with many Hindus and Muslims being killed, raped, and forced to leave their homes. The violence left deep scars on both communities, with many Hindus feeling that they had been forced to leave their ancestral homes and lands.

In the years following the partition, Pakistan adopted a policy of Islamisation, with the government actively promoting Islam as the state religion and suppressing other religions, including Hinduism. This policy was driven by the belief that Pakistan was a homeland for Muslims, and that non-Muslims were second-class citizens.

One of the most significant examples of Hindu persecution in Pakistan occurred during the 1971 war between Pakistan and Bangladesh (then known as East Pakistan). The war was fought over the independence of Bangladesh, with East Pakistan seeking independence from West Pakistan. During the war, the Pakistani army and paramilitary forces carried out a campaign of violence against Hindus and other minorities in East Pakistan. The violence included massacres, rape, and forced conversions to Islam. The war resulted in the creation of an independent Bangladesh, but left deep scars on the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Since then, the situation for Hindus in Pakistan has remained precarious. Hindus have been subjected to discrimination, violence, and persecution, including forced conversions to Islam, desecration of temples, and the abduction and rape of women. Many Hindus have been forced to flee Pakistan, with some estimates suggesting that the Hindu population in Pakistan has declined from around 20% at the time of partition to less than 2% today.