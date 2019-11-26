Pakistan Additional Attorney General Refutes Reports Of Resignation

Pakistan Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar on November 26 refuted reports of his resignation. He asserted that he had no intention to quit from his post anytime soon. His clarification came after reports claimed that he resigned from his post saying that his conscience does not allow him to pursue the high treason case against former president General Pervez Musharraf. On the other hand, the Pakistani Government at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought an adjournment of the verdict announcement in the case. The Add. Attorney General reportedly met Prime Minister Imran Khan prior to his resignation and discussed the Musharraf case. Musharraf's case is the first in Pakistan's history in which a former Army Chief is being trialled on charges of high treason by a civilian court.

Pervez Musharraf's high treason case

On November 19, a special court concluded the trial proceedings in the high treason case for declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007. It also ruled out that the verdict would be announced on November 28. Later on November 23, Musharraf's lawyer approached the Lahore High Court against the verdict announcement. A petition has been filed by the lawyer against the special court for reserving judgment in the treason case. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had examined the entire evidence before the special court the same year. The trial was put on hold due to litigations and the former President left Pakistan in March 2016 "to seek medical treatment". Since then he had been summoned by the court several times, yet he has never shown up and so declared an absconder.

Pakistan Govt appeals for postponement of verdict

In a new turn in the treason case of former Pakistani President and Army Chief General Retd. Pervez Musharraf, the Pakistan Government has asked the Islamabad High Court to postpone its verdict. The government has filed a petition in the court to set aside the November 19 case. Reports suggest that the Government has not only sought delay but also questioned the merit of the case. Likewise, the ministry contended that the co-accused were not included in the trial. It also stated that the prosecution team in the case had been denotified on October 23 but it went ahead with the case without any authority. It further stated that the court had reserved its verdict on Nov 19, without giving the prosecution team a chance to notify. They added that the government has the power to change the prosecution team, therefore the special court’s Nov 19, order should be declared void and it should be stopped from announcing the final verdict.

(With inputs from ANI)

