Pakistan Admits 43% Of Total $35 Bn Foreign-funded Projects In Country 'failing': Report

Pakistan, on Thursday, expressed worry saying that nearly 43% of foreign-funded projects within the economically backward and cash-strapped nation are either “completely failing, not progressing well or failing to deliver the desired results”, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported. Pakistan’s Ministry of Economy said that an estimated $35 billion worth of projects that foreign governments invested in, are not yielding any results and now face a challenge to even be completed within the given timeframe.

Of these projects, several were invested for in the economic sectors, but projects worth more than $15 billion (43%) are now “problematic,” Pakistan’s Economic Ministry stated at the National Coordinating Committee’s review meeting. For instance, federal energy projects that are worth approximately $3.3 billion in total, have $2.3 billion worth, nearly 70% of the foreign funding. But these projects look “problematic” and might not be completed or have the desired outcome, Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s dwindling energy sector is an emerging challenge for the government and may destabilise the entire country, an official who wasn’t identified, told Dawn. There’s a mounting 17% losses, and just 10% short recoveries in the electricity, while 10-17% of system losses in the gas sector, the Pakistani official informed.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Economy Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the review meeting convened by the heads of implementing agencies, ministers and representatives of provincial governments to discuss the looming crisis. He held talks about the failing internationally funded projects in the energy sector that can have dire consequences for Pakistan’s economy as well as debts. “Sadiq along with other Pakistani officials also set targets with timelines for better and more effective time tracking and containment”, Dawn reported.

Turkish Waste Management firms demand Rs 1800 Cr settlement with Pakistan at World Bank

Turkish waste management companies have recently scrambled to hold Pakistan accountable as they approached the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) demanding a $230 million (Rs 1800 crore) compensation for damages caused by the country.

At least two Turkish waste management companies - Al-Bayrak and Ozpak - were invited by the then-Punjab Chief Minister and the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in 2012 to clean up Lahore and pick up garbage. The firms were formed under Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and were assigned to clean the city of Lahore, which reportedly generates 5,000 tonnes of waste daily, The Express Tribune reported. Their offices were raided in December 2020 and subsequently, equipment were seized. The companies filed a case alleging “mismanagement by the previous Buzdar-led Punjab government" of Pakistan.