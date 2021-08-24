Pakistan Admits Taliban Plot Against India; PM Imran's Spokesperson Reveals Kashmir Target

In a not so surprising revelation, Pakistan has admitted that it would take the Taliban's assistance to snatch Kashmir from India. A spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party of the Imran Khan government, Neelam Irshad Sheikh, said that the Taliban would help Pakistan in conquering Kashmir.

The PTI leader's statement comes as a direct affirmation that Pakistan will not hesitate to take the help of the Taliban to fight against India. During a TV news debate, PTI spokesperson Neelam Irshad Sheikh said that the Taliban have announced they will join hands with Pakistan in Kashmir.

"The Taliban are saying that they are with us and they will help us in Kashmir," Sheikh said during the show.

#PTI leader Neelam Irshad Sheikh: Taliban have announced that they will join hands with Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/MfC7mQ6lLh — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) August 23, 2021

Taliban threat to India

Pakistan has been consistently backing the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan despite the global condemnation of the Taliban. The threat of the Taliban to India cannot be ruled out as the terrorist group is now equipped with a huge cache of modern weaponry left behind by the US after its hasty exit from Afghanistan.

Lakhs of automatic assault rifles, machine guns, pistols, shotguns, grenade launchers and numerous military Humvees, choppers, drone systems and Howitzers have been left by the US as they scramble to follow the deadline of their exit from Afghanistan.

Indian Armed Forces' senior officers on Tuesday suspected that the large quantities of American weapons seized by the Taliban in Afghanistan might be used for unleashing terror on Indian soil. According to the officers, inputs on the ground suggested that American-origin weapons, especially small arms, were being sent to Pakistan. After being used by the ISI in Pakistan, these weapons may also find their way into the hands of terror groups operating in India, they suggested.

However, senior military officials stated that the Indian Army was ready with a counter-terrorist grid in the Kashmir valley to tackle any such insurgency in the aftermath of the Afghanistan crisis. The counter-infiltration grids are already there in place on both the Line of Control and hinterland in the Kashmir valley, they said.

Is Pakistan safe from Taliban?

The Pakistan government's support of the Taliban exposes its brazen disregard for its citizens. The Pakistan government and its Army support the Taliban despite the fact that the Pakistani wing of the Taliban, Tehrik-e-Pakistan Taliban (TTP), had killed more than 130 Pakistani children in a bomb blast at a school in Peshawar.

Moreover, the Taliban, in the past, has refused to recognise the Durand line between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which Islamabad considers as the official border between the two countries. The TTP has also warned the Imran Khan Government that Pakistan is next in line for the imposition of strict shariah law, thus threatening the leftover democracy in Pakistan.