Pakistan, Afghanistan Authorities Agree To Start Peshawar-Jalalabad Bus Service

Pakistan and Afghan authorities have agreed to initiate the bus service between Peshawar's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and Jalalabad's Nangarhar province, reported The Express Tribune. The decision to start the service was taken after a meeting of the Afghanistan International Co-ordination Cell. The aim of this bus service is to resolve the problems between the two countries.

The relationship between the two countries has been put on hold after the Taliban took over control of Afghanistan in August 2021. The swift takeover by the Taliban came after the United States withdrew its remaining troops from Afghanistan as outlined in a 2020 peace agreement with the group. Hence, to revive the relationship between the two countries this bus service has been initiated.



Pak-Afghan Bus Service

According to local media reports, both nations have finalised the agreement for the bus services in their respective provinces. "The communications ministries of the two countries had given the go-ahead for the service, agreeing in principle that initially, 15 to 20-seater buses would ply the route", said one of the sources. In its initial plan, Afghanistan would establish a bus terminal in Jalalabad and Pakistan at the Torkham border point.

"The decision to allow overland travel between the two countries has been taken in view of the difficulties in air travel," shared one of the sources who was aware of the developments. Further, he added, " Since the return of the Taliban government, air travel has become difficult."



Meanwhile, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has pointed out that the Jamatul Ahrar group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been planning a terror attack in Peshawar, as per the local news report. On January 30, a powerful blast occurred in a mosque in Peshawar's Police Line area during Zuhr prayers. In that attack, more than 100 people were killed and over 235 people were injured, mostly police officers.