Pakistan Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes During Exercise Near Attock In Pak's Punjab

In a major aerial mishap, a Pakistani Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed near the Attock area of Punjab province on Friday. However, no casualties or destruction of property have been reported. Later, a statement by the PAF confirmed the news stating "Both pilots have ejected successfully. No loss of life or property has been reported so far on the ground.”

Probe initiated

It is still not known what exactly caused the accident but a Board of Inquiry for probe into the same has been ordered. Such incidents have exacerbated in recent months with the country witnessing two Air Force crashes in the period of the last eighteen months. Previously in September, a PAF aircraft crashed near Attock followed by the crash of a Mirage jet near Shorkot.

Apart from air accidents, Pakistan has also been reeling with a massive number of road accidents. As many as 9,701 accidents have occurred in Pakistan between the financial years 2019 and 2020 with 4,403 of them being fatal, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. More than 5,436 people have been killed in these accidents.

In another incident, at least 30 people were killed and 40 others injured on Monday after a passenger bus collided with a trailer truck on a highway in Pakistan. The tragic incident happened in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province where the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital. According to the authorities, 18 out of those who were taken to the hospital were declared dead immediately upon arrival.

The identities of those hit in the accident haven't been officially released as yet. However, local authorities disclosed that a majority of the victims were labourers going to their hometown to celebrate the upcoming festival of Eid-ul Azha. Revealing further details, they said that the accident took place on Indus highway near Taunsa Bypass whilst the bus was en route to Rajanpur from Sialkot.

