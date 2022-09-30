In a bizarre development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a circular asking its cabin crew members to 'wear undergarments' at work, as per Pakistani media reports. The memo of the Pakistani airline stated that the poor dressing of the cabin crew is bringing a poor image to the airline, adding that both male and female members should dress 'in accordance with cultural and national morals'. Therefore, the air carrier, which is operated under the Government of Pakistan for Aviation, asked the crew members to strictly follow the rules.

An internal instruction memo, which was allegedly sent on September 26 by PIA General Manager (Flight Services) Aamir Bashir, stated, "Cabin Crew Members, It has been observed with great concern that a few Cabin Crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in Hotels and visiting various offices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organization."

"Henceforth, Cabin Crew must be properly dressed up in plain clothes which are formal and worn over proper undergarments. The clothing worn by males and females should be in accordance with our cultural and national morals. TCPs, SPs, LCCs and Grooming Officers are required to monitor cabin crew at all times and report any deviation through email and flight services log. All Cabin Crew are required to strictly comply with this instruction," it added.

This is not the first time these last few weeks the air carrier is making headlines. On September 14, a passenger on a PIA flight from Peshawar to Dubai created chaos midair when he started kicking the aircraft's window, punching seats, and indulging in a brawl with the flight staff when they tried to stop him. As per reports, the man was restrained to his seat in compliance with aviation regulations to prevent any escalation of the issue. As per the protocol, the flight's captain made contact with a Dubai air traffic controller and sought security. The passenger was detained by security personnel as soon as the flight arrived at the airport in Dubai.