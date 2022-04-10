Pakistan Airports Put On High Alert; Bureaucrats Not Allowed To Leave Country Without NOC

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters, on Saturday, issued an alert link to all the airports in the country that no government officer would leave the country without having the approved NOC link. In a bid to tighten the noose against the Opposition and corrupt bureaucrats' link, the FIA link has issued a circular that no government officials will be allowed to leave the country except those carrying approved ex-Pakistan leave and No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

The FIA link has directed all airports link to implement the order in true and letter spirit. It has been directed that if any bureaucrat attempts to travel, then he should not be given immigration and must be offloaded immediately.

Imran Khan Declares 'I Am Not Resigning'

After the cabinet meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told the media that he is not resigning. The reports suggest Khan said that he is not running for the government but for a cause. "No resignation, we are not running for Government but for a cause. Anything else will be decided depending upon the situation," Imran told the journalists after the meeting. This comes amid the speculations that Pakistan PM and cabinet are going to resign after the meeting.

Imran Khan refutes claims to remove Pakistan Army Chief

In a key development, Imran Khan has refuted claims that he is seeking to remove Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa or Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Nadeem Anjum or any other senior military officials. While speaking to the media, Khan said, "I'm ready to go to jail but won’t compromise. I will expose all who are part of this International Conspiracy. I will work as per the constitution. Never thought of changing Army Chief or DG ISI."

Several reports had earlier suggested that Khan has approved to denotify Army Chief General Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff. A petition has also been filed at Islamabad High Court restraining Imran Khan from sacking Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Image: AP