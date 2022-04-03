Pakistan: All Members Of Ruling PTI Govt To Resign If Imran Khan Loses No-trust Vote

All the members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam (PTI) government will resign from the National Assembly and as Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) if Prime Minister Imran Khan loses the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly today on Sunday. This came on the day when the National Assembly is also set to vote on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While there are chances of things going equally for and against the PTI government in Pakistan, the ruling party has discussed both the situations of winning and as well as losing in the Assembly in a parliamentary committee meeting.

As discussed in the parliamentary committee meeting, it has been decided that if PM Khan loses the no-trust vote in the Assembly, there will be mass resignations of PTI MNAs and MPAs. Following this, as half of the elected seats will fall vacant, the Election Commission of Pakistan will be bound to hold elections and further will help in keeping the joint opposition away from power.

On the other hand, if Imran Khan wins or the Opposition withdraws the motion, he will be very soon declaring elections in Pakistan with the agenda of “Pakistan vs the US- Foreign powers”.

Violence is expected in Pakistan as Imran Khan is set to face final verdict

Meanwhile, as the National Assembly will be voting over the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan on Sunday, violence has been expected in Islamabad as the ruling PTI government and leadership has decided to incite violence towards the opposition members in and around the assembly, reported ANI.

On the contrary, Imran Khan has also appealed to the youth of his country to stage peaceful protests against the "foreign conspiracy" hatched against his government. Following this, he has also claimed that the Opposition leaders are seeking power to dispose the corruption cases against them through a hidden agenda.

