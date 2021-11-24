Pakistan Allows India's Shipment For Afghanistan To Pass Through Wagah Border

In a significant development, Pakistan Foreign Ministry has formally informed that their government is allowing the passage of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines from India to Afghanistan. The formal announcement comes two days after Pakistan Prime Minister had informed that the country had allowed the transportation of wheat that India has offered to give to the war-torn nation, according to ANI. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the statement informed that they have conveyed the decision to the Indian government.

"The decision of the Government of Pakistan to this effect was formally conveyed to the Charge d' Affaires of India at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement as per ANI.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday announced that their government had asked the Indian government to send a humanitarian shipment of wheat to Afghanistan through its territory. The shipment that will be transported from India to Afghanistan includes 50000 Metric Tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines. Pakistan government has allowed the transportation of shipment as a "goodwill gesture" towards the Afghan people.

"As a goodwill gesture towards the brotherly Afghan people, the Government of Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50000 Metric Tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah Border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes," Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement as per ANI.

Pakistan allows passage to India's shipment for Afghanistan

Earlier on 22 November, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had informed that they have allowed the passage of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat that is going to be sent from India to Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Prime Minister made the announcement saying, "He also announced Pakistan’s decision to allow the 50,000 MT of wheat India has offered to provide Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance to go through Pakistan as soon as modalities are finalized with the Indian side."

He also announced Pakistan’s decision to allow the 50,000 MT of wheat India has offered to provide Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance to go through Pakistan as soon as modalities are finalized with the Indian side. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 22, 2021

Furthermore, Imran Khan has promised to facilitate the return of Afghan patients who had gone to India for medical treatment. The Pakistan Prime Minister visited the newly established Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC). He also chaired the first Apex Committee meeting of AICC, according to ANI. During the meeting, Imran Khan ordered all the ministries to facilitate Afghans to the maximum. He further instructed immediate shipment of humanitarian assistance worth Rs 5 billion. The humanitarian assistance will consist of food commodities including 50,000 Metric Tonnes of wheat, medical supplies and other supplies. Pakistan PM also approved in-principle tariff and reduction in sales tax on Afghan exports to Pakistan.

