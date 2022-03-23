Pakistan: Ally MQM-P Set To Dump Imran Khan; Oppn Claims 'formal Announcement In 1-2 Days'

In another setback for Imran Khan, Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Fazlur Rehman claimed that MQM-P is set to exit the PTI-led coalition government. Addressing a press conference alongside MQM-P convenor Khalil Maqbool Siddiqui in Karachi on Tuesday, Rehman asserted that the party will make a formal announcement in this regard in a couple of days. This assumes significance as the two-day meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will conclude on Wednesday.

"They (MQM-P) will announce that they are with us in a day or two... After meeting the MQM-P leadership, I am completely satisfied that the no-confidence motion will be successful," Geo News quoted the PDM chief as saying. On this occasion, he stressed that MQM-P "greatly valued" the "opinions of and suggestions" offered by the opposition alliance's leaders and will determine his party's stance on the no-trust move against Imran Khan "in the light of their" advice.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. As it requires at least 172 out of 342 votes to topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has reached out to PML(Q), BAP and MQM-P. Amid the political turmoil, PTI has made it abundantly clear that Imran Khan will not step down as the PM in lieu of allies supporting its government. However, at least 13 parliamentarians of the ruling party itself have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning and are likely to vote against the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

In order to coerce them to toe the party line, the PTI government has filed a presidential reference in the Supreme Court for the interpretation of Article 63A. Interestingly, this Article makes an MP liable for disqualification only if he formally resigns from the party or disobeys the party whip on the election of PM or CM, no-confidence motion, a money bill, or a Constitutional amendment bill. Because the existing wording of the law goes against it, the government is banking on the SC passing an order to the effect that the dissident PTI MPs will incur lifetime disqualification if they violate the party whip.

Image: Twitter