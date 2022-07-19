Pakistan And China Mulling 'extension Of CPEC To Afghanistan'; Cite Economic Development

In what could be a security concern for India, Pakistan and China are considering the possibility of extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan. Following the meeting between Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and China’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, on Monday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement that both sides exchanged views on Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance to the war-torn nation and other “matters of mutual interest”.

“The two sides exchanged views on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance by Pakistan and China to Afghanistan, and other matters of mutual interest,” the Pakistan foreign ministry said.

“In the context of regional connectivity, both sides exchanged views on the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan to promote economic development and prosperity,” it added.

It is to mention here that CPEC is part of one of the most ambitious infrastructural projects by China, the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI). China has repeatedly claimed that BRI is aimed at the country’s historic trade routes in the coastal countries of south-east Asia. China announced that $46 billion-worth CPEC in 2015 as the country aims to expand its influence in Pakistan as well as across Central and South Asia to counter India and the United States.

CPEC would connect Pakistan’s southern Gwadar port in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to China’s western Xinjiang region. The project also includes a plan to create road, rail and oil pipeline links to ramp up China’s connectivity with the Middle East. It still remains unclear how much the project would expand into Afghanistan.

Taliban says it ‘desires’ to join CPEC

After the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan in August 2021, the spokesperson of the extremist group Zabiullah Mujahid said that the outfit ‘desires’ to join CPEC. Taliban’s wishes came despite dozens of terrorist groups, allegedly operating in Afghanistan, targeting the multi-billion CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Notably, in December 2021, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Javed Iqbal Wazir told The News International that more than 90% of terrorist groups are planning attacks and operating in Afghanistan. He revealed that their main target is CPEC projects, crucial installations, polio teams and other economic activities.

