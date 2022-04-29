Pakistan & China's Policies Against Baloch People Led To Karachi Blast, Claims Activist

A Baloch woman activist recently claimed that a recent incident of a 30-year-old Baloch woman teacher blowing herself up at Karachi University and killing four individuals, including three Chinese, is a result of Pakistan's harsh policies and genocide in the Balochistan region. Professor Naela Quadri Baloch, the President of the World Baloch Women's Forum in Canada, said, “If Shari Baloch, a mother of two beautiful kids with a very decent and well-educated family, can decide to be a self-sacrificer then the world can understand what Baloch people are going through and who is responsible for that", ANI reported.

These remarks came as Shari Baloch, who two years ago joined the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), had volunteered herself for a "self-sacrificing mission" to take vengeance on the Chinese for the Baloch genocide, Pakistan's control of Balochistan, and China's expanding investment and intervention in the region.

Professor Naela further asserted, “It is the state of Pakistan and the Communist government of China who are responsible for pushing our daughters and sons to the level of self-sacrifice because there is no political platform left and the United Nations are also not listening to Baloch people,” ANI reported.

Balochistan has long sought independence from Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention that Balochistan has long sought independence from Pakistan, and the multibillion-dollar One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, spearheaded by China, has heightened tensions. The Pakistan Army is oppressing the Baloch who are opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a component of OBOR. According to an ANI report, Baloch is also facing genocide.

Enforced disappearances and deaths of Baloch political activists, intellectuals, as well as students have occurred on an uncountable number of occasions by Pakistani security personnel and secret agencies, ANI reported.

Referring to the incident, Professor Naela also clarified that they have chosen to be self-sacrificers because they have no future in Pakistan. She added that Balochs have joined groups like the Majeed Brigade and the Baloch Liberation Army because they believe it is the only way to survive. She also highlighted the fact to save their lives, a substantial number of Baloch youngsters and political activists have fled to other countries. They have expressed their worries on worldwide venues, but there is no sign of improvement, she noted.

In addition to this, Professor Naela further stated that the Baloch people have peacefully expressed their concerns in the United Nations and other international venues, but no one listens. Baloch people see that no country has responded, as per the professor, therefore if the international world “will remain silent and just keep looking at the genocide of the Baloch people, this will be the reaction", ANI reported

(Image: ANI/ AP)