Pakistan & India Have 'lot To Gain' From Mutually Beneficial Trade, Says Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, May 31, stated that his country is looking to establish partnerships with its geo-economics strategy, predominantly within the region which includes India. In an interview with Turkish media outlet Anadolu Agency, Sharif responded to a question regarding trade with India, saying that as part of the country’s shift from geo-strategy to geo-economics, Islamabad is looking to forge ties with nations in the same region, based on connectivity. Pakistan PM’s interview came ahead just ahead of his three-day visit to Turkey.

"Pakistan and India have a lot to gain from mutually beneficial trade," Pakistan PM Sharif said

He added, "We are cognisant of the economic dividends that can be accrued from a healthy trade activity with India," the Prime Minister said further.

Shehbaz Sharif, who rose to power in April after dethroning the Imran Khan-led PTI regime, had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his wish to maintain peaceful ties with India and the resolution of all the outstanding issues. Pakistan PM’s letter came following PM Modi’s congratulatory message to Sharif upon his election to power. In his reply, Sharif thanked the Indian premier for the wishes and stated that Islamabad desires cooperative ties with India.

‘We want good ties with India’

It is pertinent to note that in his first address to the National Assembly after being sworn in, the Pakistan PM had declared that Islamabad seeks ‘good ties’ with India. Moreover, on May 31, India and Pakistan finalised and signed the annual report of the Permanent Indus Commission for the year which concluded on March 31, 2022. The Indus Water Treaty has survived the wars between the two countries and the freeze in bilateral relations.



Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Sharif Tuesday landed in the Turkish capital, Ankara for a three-day visit. For his maiden trip to the country since assuming the office last month, Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Investment Board Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PM’s special assistants Tariq Fatemi and Fahad Hussain. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however, will join them later on. Sharif, on May 31, was received by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and other senior government officials.

Image: PTI