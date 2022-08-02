Pakistan & Taliban Role Under Scanner As US Missiles Kill Al-Qaeda Chief In Kabul

After Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul on July 31, the role of the Taliban and Pakistan has come under the scanner yet again. While it is unclear as to how long the most wanted terrorist was living in Afghanistan, he is believed to have moved to downtown Kabul earlier this year to reunite with members of his immediate family. As the house in which he was staying was reportedly owned by a top aide to Afghanistan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, it is unlikely that the Taliban wasn't aware of his whereabouts.

Sirajuddin Haqqani heads the Haqqani Network which was one of the most dangerous factions fighting the Afghan and NATO forces and is primarily based in Pakistan. Coupled with this, the fact that DG ISI chief Faiz Hameed was seen visiting Kabul on multiple occasions after the Taliban takeover indicates the significant influence Pakistan wields on the current regime in Afghanistan. As Pakistan's role in harbouring terrorists such as Osama Bin Laden is well-documented, speculation is rife on whether Zawahiri was given refuge in Kabul owing to the pressure exerted by Rawalpindi.

Zawahiri's presence in Kabul has also raised questions over the Taliban's promise to not allow any of its members or other terrorist groups to use the soil of Afghanistan against the US and its allies. This commitment was a part of the 'Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan' signed by the terror outfit and the US on February 29, 2020. The Taliban formally took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, when it stormed into Kabul as President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the nation with his associates.

#BREAKING | World most wanted Al-Qaeda chief taken out in US drone strike; Pakistan role in providing him safe haven in Kabul now top focus; Haqqani network role under scanner



WATCH all latest updates - https://t.co/fVKPTVxX3p pic.twitter.com/w9SAYuCAcx — Republic (@republic) August 2, 2022

Al-Qaeda chief eliminated

Making a formal announcement about Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing on Tuesday, US president Joe Biden vowed that Afghanistan will never become a safe haven for terrorists again. Born on June 19, 1951, in Egypt, Zawahiri studied medicine at Cairo University where he specialised in surgery and graduated in 1974. The leader of outlawed Egyptian Islamic Jihad, he merged his terror outfit with Al-Qaeda in 1998 and was a key plotter of the 9/11 terror attack. In 2011, he formally took over as the head of Al-Qaeda after Osama Bin Laden was eliminated in a US operation in Abbottabad.