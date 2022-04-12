Pakistan Army Backs Newly Elected PM Shehbaz Sharif After Stating 'neutral' Stance Earlier

In a key development, the Pakistani Army has extended its support to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A few days ago, amid the political turmoil in the country, the Pakistani Army had stated that it will remain neutral and not support anyone - neither Imran Khan nor Shehbaz Sharif. However, it now seems to have changed its stance as it openly extended support to incumbent Prime Minister Sharif. On Tuesday, the 79th Formation Commanders' Conference was held at General Headquarters (GHQ), according to the Pakistan Army's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR). The conference was presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The COAS expressed satisfaction with the operational readiness of formations and their response mechanisms in the face of new challenges. The forum paid homage to the supreme sacrifices made by officers and men to ensure the protection of borders and the safety of the general public. As per the ISPR, Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Pakistan Army Formation Commanders attended the conference, where they were briefed about Professional issues, national security difficulties, and counter-traditional and non-traditional threat measures.

Pakistan's national security is sacrosanct: Gen Bajwa

The forum also took note of recent "propaganda campaigns by some quarters to vilify the Pakistan Army and sow discord between the institution and the general public." According to General Bajwa, Pakistan's national security is sacrosanct, and the Army has always stood behind state institutions to protect it, and will continue to do so in the future. The forum reaffirmed its full trust in the leadership's well-considered commitment to preserving the constitution and the rule of law at all costs. The COAS also stated that the Pakistan Army is cognisant of its obligations and will continue to protect Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty against all internal and external threats.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

It is significant to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, bringing an end to political uncertainty in Pakistan since a no-trust motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan. He was administered the oath of office by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Sharif secured 174 votes in the National Assembly and was declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Image: AP