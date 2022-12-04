Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Takes Offensive Stand Against India On His First LoC Visit

The appointment of General Syed Asim Munir, a former spymaster as Pakistan’s new army chief has attracted a lot of eyeballs recently. The new Army Chief is all set to replace General Qamar Javed Bajwa who will step down from his post after completing his three-year term. However, the former Spymaster stirred up a storm on Saturday, when he took an offensive stance, in an attempt to threaten India.

On December 3, Pakistan’s new Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir paid his first visit to the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC). General Munir visited the Rakhchikiri Sector of LOC, which is located opposite Jammu’s Poonch District near Rajouri. On his first visit to the LoC, it was reported that the new Pakistan Army chief made an explosive statement against India, boasting about Pakistan’s military capabilities.

‘Pakistan armed forces are ever ready,’ claims Pakistan Army Chief

Alleging that the Indian leadership made an “irresponsible statement” on the issue of “Gilgit-Baltistan and “Azaad Kashmir”, the former spymaster-turned-army chief claimed that "Pakistan’s Armed forces are ever ready". He said, “Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy.” Boasting about the prowess of the Pakistani army, the chief claimed, “Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs.” According to the reports, these irresponsible claims made by the new Pakistani army chief can reflect Pakistan's plan to commit mischiefs in the region. The appointment of Asim Munir has already raised the eyebrows of many.

Further speaking on the Kashmir issue, General Munir said, “The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions.” He then went on to conclude his strings of threats and said, “Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation.” The recent threats by the new army chief were made on December 3, the same day Pakistan carried out preemptive strikes under operation Chengiz Khan in 1971. The operation marked the formal initiation of hostilities of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. However, the Pakistani air strikes proved to be ineffectual and the operation failed to inflict any damage to the IAF airfields. Not only this, the Pakistani Air Force lost four aircraft during the raid.