On Thursday, General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, expressed his strong condemnation for the "extremely tragic and totally intolerable" incident in Jaranwala. He emphasised that acts of intolerance and extreme conduct have no place in society.

According to the military's public relations division, Munir commented in response to a question regarding the mob that, on Wednesday, ignited several churches and caused damage to residences belonging to Christians during a violent episode supposedly linked to allegations of blasphemy.

The crowd moved through an area primarily inhabited by Christians on the fringes of the industrial city of Faisalabad, spurred by rumours of the desecration of the Holy Quran.

“Jaranwala incident is extremely tragic and totally intolerable. There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behaviour by any segment of the society against anyone, particularly against minorities,” the army chief was quoted by the ISPR as saying.

The Pakistan Army Chief said that all citizens of the country “are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, caste or creed”, as per Geo News. In an attempt to ensure the rule of law, he said those “culpable of committing such crimes will be brought before the court of justice”. He also underscored the actions of "inimical forces" aiming to sow divisions, intolerance, distrust, and violent actions among the population as a means to propagate chaos and instability within the nation.

“It’s imperative for the youth to discern the difference between truth, half-truth, lies, misinformation and disinformation,” Geo News quoted Munir as saying.

Minorities targeted in Pakistan

In contrast to General Munir's assertions, minority groups in Pakistan have experienced a sequence of persecution and deliberate assaults over recent years. According to the president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan, Naveed Walter, the proportion of minorities in Pakistan has declined from 23 percent at the time of its independence in 1947 to a mere 3 percent as of July.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Dawn, Christian leaders have accused the police of being passive observers. Azad Marshall, the President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan, expressed that Christians are facing mistreatment and intimidation.

In the interim, approximately 600 individuals have been charged in connection with two terrorism-related cases for vandalising and setting fire to homes of Christians and a church structure, as reported by Dawn, citing information from Jaranwala police.

Furthermore, the temporary government of Punjab has initiated a "high-level" investigation into the incident. Prior to this, on Wednesday, over 100 individuals had been apprehended in relation to the incident.