Pakistan: Army Chief Evaluates Pak Troops' Combat Readiness At LOC, Expresses Satisfaction

After a change of guards in Pakistan with PML-M's Shehbaz Sharif becoming the Prime Minister, on Thursday Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the troops on the Line of Control (LoC) to boost their morale and evaluate the regiment's defence skills. Reportedly satisfied with the combat readiness, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) interacted with the troops stationed at the Chakothi Sector, an official statement by the army read.

General Bajwa satisfied with Pakistan Army's combat readiness

During the visit to the army base, it has been said that Bajwa was briefed on the situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army. The top Army officer also interacted with Pakistani troops deployed along the LoC, and was satisfied with the troops' readiness.

Control over politics, coups and military dictatorship, in Pakistan, the military is considered a part of the State of Pakistan and has been heavily criticised in the past for influencing the domestic and foreign policies of the country. Having proven to be a threat to the democratic structure, Pakistan has been ruled by four military rulers after three distinct military coups.

In fact, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan admitted recently that the military conclusively gave him three options to conclude the political crisis wherein a no-trust vote was tabled against Khan. In a recent interview with a Pakistani news agency, Khan said that he was granted three options by the Army i.e. face the no-confidence motion in Parliament, conduct fresh elections, or step down from the Prime Minister's office.

However, he said that he had not paid heed to the warning and he said, "I will fight till the last minute". At the time, Khan even refuted claims that he was intending to oust General Bajwa saying that it was a 'propoganda being spread by the PML-N'.

"We should not do anything which causes harm to the military," Imran Khan had said.