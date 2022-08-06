Pakistan Army Chief In Talks With UAE & Saudi Arabia Over IMF Loan Programme: Report

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has held talks with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates authorities to discuss the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme and positive development is expected soon, Geo News reported. The development comes days after it was reported that General Bajwa approached US authorities to get an early loan disbursement under the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported citing Nikkei Asia. Pakistan Chief of Army Staff has sought an early release of $1.2 billion under the IMF programme to avoid the risk of debt default.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa reportedly approached US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, sources on the condition of anonymity told the media outlet. According to sources, the Pakistani Army chief appealed to the White House and Treasury Department to call on the IMF to speed up the bailout process to ensure the release of $1.2 billion under a renewed loan programme. On July 13, Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF over the release of the funds. The IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on policies to complete the combined 7th and 8th reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Pakistan completes last precondition for combined seventh and eighth reviews

The agreement between Pakistan and IMF has also cleared the way for the disbursement of $1.2 billion in funds, expected to be released in August. The IMF in the news release noted that high international prices and a delayed policy action has "worsened" Pakistan’s fiscal and external positions in FY22. It further said that the move has resulted in exchange rate depreciation and eroded foreign reserves. The International Monetary Fund has said that Pakistan has completed the last precondition required for the combined seventh and eighth reviews, as per the Geo News report. The IMF said that a board meeting has been tentatively scheduled for late August.

Pakistan government's debt surged by 15.3%

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government's total debt surged by 15.3% in the first 11 months of the fiscal year FY22, according to ANI. In June 2021, the government of Pakistan had a total debt of 38.704 trillion Pakistani rupees (Rs 1,37,37,41,88,08,185.60) which rose to 44.638 trillion Pakistani Rupees (Rs 1,58,43,60,53,31,743.20) in May this year, according to the data revealed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Pakistan government's domestic debt and liabilities have also witnessed a rise of 10.7% in 11 months in FY22, as per the ANI report. The Pakistan government's domestic debt and liabilities increased from 26.968 trillion PKR (Rs 95,71,89,72,30,755.20) in June 2021 to 29.850 trillion PKR (Rs 1,05,94,82,09,85,540) in May.

