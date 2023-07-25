Pakistan Army Chief Urges Countrymen To 'throw Out Beggar's Bowl' Amid China And IMF Loans

Without providing the "how" of it, Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim Munir appealed to Pakistanis to become self reliant for the nation, and reduce its reliance on foreign loans. Munir was pointing to the cash-strapped country obtaining financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reported Geo News.

While addressing the opening ceremony of Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm in the Punjab province on Monday, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan said, “Pakistanis are a proud, zealous and talented nation. All Pakistanis must throw out the beggar’s bowl.”

In series of far-fetched remarks, Munir also expressed his belief in Pakistan's potential for progress, stating that Allah Almighty has bestowed the nation with numerous blessings, making its advancement unstoppable by any force in the world, according to Geo News.

Comparing a state to a mother, the Army chief emphasised the relationship between the people and the state as one of love and respect. He highlighted the interconnectedness of security and the economy, stating that they are essential to each other's well-being.

Munir proudly stated that the Pakistan Army was dedicated to serving the nation, drawing strength from the people, and reciprocating that support. He assured that the military's commitment would not waver until Pakistan overcomes the existing crisis.

Another loan from China

Pakistan is on track to receive further financial assistance from China. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced that the country secured an additional loan of USD 600 million from its longstanding ally, China. The purpose of this loan is to bolster Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, particularly in light of an existing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As of July, the total debt of the Pakistan government has risen to USD 2.44 billion, with USD 2.07 billion constituting non-guaranteed debt owed to China. This highlights the growing financial ties between the two nations.